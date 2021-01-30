I’m Still Chiwenga’s Wife, He’s Still My Husband- Marry

Marry Chiwenga, the estranged wife of Vice President and Health and Child Care Minister Constantino Chiwenga has poured her heart out via social media after she was denied access to her three minor children for more than a year and also having been blocked to travel outside the country for medical attention. She wrote:

How does it work when you are denied 110% access to your biological children, children that are below 10 years old, how does the justice system fail to recognize the rights of minors they claim to protect?

I have been denied access to my children by my estranged husband, yes, estranged, he is still my husband and I am still his wife.

The idea of holding onto my children, my personal property like clothes and the division of our assets is so that he can hold onto me.

He does not believe in his own claims and allegations, knowing the fabrication of it all is much closer to home than the eye can see.

14 months I have not seen my children that are aged 10, 9 and 7, neither have I spoken to them, he has been shuttling from one international hospital to another yet he has denied me the same opportunity, KARMA WILL LOCATE HIM.

When abuse of power and authority, and the use of heavily armed military personnel are used to fight one defenceless WIFE with no skill or defence training of some sort, you wonder if the C.I.C is agreeable to this, my human rights as a mother has been infringed upon, how can you have a justice system so careless to the extent of protecting a public officer to continue to commit a crime…

I cannot fight him, I can never win, he has tools which my mind can only process but bearing in mind that David had nothing… DANIEL 2 vs 1-30. I miss my children so much it hurts…-Pindula News