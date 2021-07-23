Professor George Kahari Dies

Prominent academic and nationalist Professor George Kahari, who turned 91 this week, has died.

He passed away around 2 AM on Friday, 23 July 2021.

Professor Kahari’s death was confirmed by exiled former ZANU PF Politburo member, Professor Jonathan Moyo, and journalist Hopewell Chin’ono on Twitter. Moyo wrote:

It is saddening that Professor George Kahari, who turned 91 only three days ago, is no more.

He was an unwavering ZAPU nationalist, a great man of letters, a suave diplomat and a consummate gentleman.

Also posting on the microblogging site, renowned journalist and film-maker Hopewell Chin’ono said:

I am saddened to let you know that Prof George Kahari died this morning at 2AM.

He was a good friend of mine and an international scholar and author of note.

He came to see me on the 19th of June, I didn’t realize that he was saying goodbye.

He turned 91 2 days ago.

