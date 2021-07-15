Musician Tshepo Tshola dies

Tshepo Tshola

Legendary musician and songwriter Tshepo Tshola has passed away.

Tshola, who was affectionately called ‘the village pope’, died at the age of 68 after being admitted to hospital for COVID-19 related complications.

OTHERS LIKED :

Tshola who was born in Lesotho grew up in a musical family with both his parents and was once a member of the band Sankomota.

Despite being a permanent resident of South Africa, Tshepo is maintained close ties with his home country.-SABC

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">