Sulumani Chimbetu Joins Zanu PF

Dendera star Sulumani Chimbetu has declared his patronage to Zanu PF party.
Sulu was early this week pictured with MDC-Alliance youth leaders after he had endorsed the opposition party’s youth empowerment agenda.
