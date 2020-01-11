Marry Chiwenga Sues Husband Over Custody Of Minor Children

Marry Chiwenga locked outside

Marry Chiwenga has approached the courts seeking an order compelling her estranged husband and Acting President Constantino Chiwenga to allow her access to their three children and matrimonial home in Harare’s Borrowdale suburb.

According to papers filed at the High Court on Thursday by her lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa, Marry said after she was granted bail on Monday, she was barred from accessing her matrimonial home at number 614 Nick Price Drive, Borrowdale Brooke and children by soldiers from the Presidential Guard.

Marry was granted bail, after spending almost a month in remand prison, on Monday on a litany of charges including externalising cash, attempting to kill Chiwenga, corruption and other charges

Marry said the soldiers, led by a Lieutenant Colonel Mangezi told her that they had strict instructions from Chiwenga not to let anyone in and out of the premises without his express permission.

Mtetwa said Chiwenga’s conduct was in violation of a court order granting Marry bail part of whose conditions was that she stays at her matrimonial home until her case is concluded by the courts.

She accused Chiwenga of abusing his position as Vice President to persecute Marry despite the fact that the courts were yet to conclude their divorce and the attempted murder charges.

In the papers Marry also alleged that soldiers acting on the instructions of Chiwenga on Wednesday blocked Marry from accessing her business premises Orchid Gardens in Domboshava.

In her sworn affidavit, Marry said her children aged 8, 7 and 5 were all minors and needed the love and care of their mother.

Chiwenga’s lawyers are yet to respond to the suit.

