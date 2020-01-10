Marry Chiwenga Makes New Friends In Chikurubi- She is Seen Hugging Some Upon Release; See Pictures

marry mubaiwa

Marry Chiwenga nee Mubaiwa, who was this week granted ZWL$50 000 bail by the High Court , was spotted by H-Metro bidding farewell to inmates at Chikurubi Female Prison in Harare.

So relieved was the estranged Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s wife that she took time to hug fellow inmates before her release.

3.55pm: Saying bye to fellow inmates at Chikurubi

And it was evident that she had learnt a lot behind bars as she showed signs of getting along with fellow female prisoners.

Marry who made her initial appearance on the 16th of December last year had spent three weeks behind bars.

3.58pm: Accompanied by ‘new friends’

She is facing attempted murder charges coupled with externalisation of foreign currency, money laundering and fraud.

Her reprieve will include her surrendering her diplomatic passport and title deeds to her Highlands apartment.

She has also been asked to report to police fortnightly.

7.28pm: Driven off Chikurubi Female Prison

Below is the full list of her bail conditions

The appeal against the decision of the Harare regional Court for the eastern region sitting at Harare denying the appellant bail pending trial in case number ACC96/19 is upheld andAdvertisementthe decision of the court a quo is hereby set aside. The decision of the court a quo is substituted with the following,

b) The accused be and is hereby admitted to bail pending trial b) The accused shall deposit the sum of $50 000 RTGS with the clerk of court at Harare Magistrate Court c) The accused shall reside at 614 Nick Price Drive, Borrowdale Brooke, Harare d) The clerk of court shall accept as surety, the property known as Lot 1 of Lot 343 A, Highlands Estate, measuring 3642 square metres held by K M Auctions (pvt) Ltd under deed of transfer 2244/2006 accompanied by the necessary resolution of the directors (and shareholders) of K M Auctions (pvt) Ltd, Kenny Mubaiwa and Helga Junior Mubaiwa e) The accused shall surrender her diplomatic passport to the clerk of court at Harare Magistrate Court f) The accused shall report to the police at Borrowdale Police Station once a fortnight on Friday between 6am and 6pm g) The accused shall not interfere with state witnesses

-Hmetro

