When it comes to love for finer collections, not a single person match Marry Chiwenga nee Mubaiwa‘s taste. She might be in prison as a guest of her husband’s government but going through her collection of valuables from Rolex watches, bracelets, planes , cars, dress sense and even food, it is just enough to leave you convinced that for a 38 year old, her association with powerful General Chiwenga has paid off (At least for now). One of the watches costs a cool £35 000 .
Marry Chiwenga Luxury Collection: Discover Her Favourite Bags, Pets, Rolex, Planes, Cars And a Bizzare Choice Of Men
Share.