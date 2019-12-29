Zimbabwe News
Zimbabwe News
You are at:»»Marry Chiwenga Luxury Collection: Discover Her Favourite Bags, Pets, Rolex, Planes, Cars And a Bizzare Choice Of Men
Crime & Courts

Marry Chiwenga Luxury Collection: Discover Her Favourite Bags, Pets, Rolex, Planes, Cars And a Bizzare Choice Of Men

By No Comments
Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr +

When it comes to love for finer collections, not a single person match Marry Chiwenga nee Mubaiwa‘s taste. She might be in prison as a guest of her husband’s government but going through her collection of valuables from Rolex watches, bracelets, planes , cars, dress sense and even food, it is just enough to leave you convinced that for a 38 year old, her association with powerful General Chiwenga has paid off (At least for now). One of the watches costs a cool £35 000 .

mary mubaiwa
Mary Chiwenga and husband during happy times
  • mary mubaiwa
    Mary Chiwenga
  • marry mubaiwa
    Mary Chiwenga
  • marry mubaiwa
    Mary Chiwenga with relative Ginimbi
  • marry mubaiwa
    Mary Chiwenga s surprise Lacoste Colleection
  • marry mubaiwa
    Mary Chiwenga’s son
  • marry mubaiwa
    Mary Chiwenga with hubby
  • marry mubaiwa
    Mary Chiwenga’s Rolex
  • marry mubaiwa
    Mary Chiwenga’s Rolex
  • marry mubaiwa
    Mary Chiwenga’s Plane
  • marry mubaiwa
    Mary Chiwenga’s collection
  • marry mubaiwa
    Mary Chiwenga
  • marry mubaiwa
    Mary Chiwenga
  • marry mubaiwa
    Mary Chiwenga
  • marry mubaiwa
    Mary Chiwenga
  • mary mubaiwa

Share.

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: