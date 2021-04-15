Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba pays school fees for 1,000 students

Warriors ace Marvelous Nakamba paid first term fees for 1,000 primary and secondary school pupils, his foundation announced on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Aston Villa midfielder said the beneficiaries were drawn from less privileged communities.

“We hope this gesture will go a long way in helping not only the students that benefitted, but also comes as a relief to parents or guardians who have been struggling to raise school fees. As the saying goes, ‘it takes a nation to raise a child’,” Nakamba said, according to a statement released by his foundation.

The Marvelous Nakamba Foundation said it started paying school fees last year – placing access to education at the heart of its mission.

“For now, we have gone as far as 1,000 students, but we desire to assist more when funds permit,” Nakamba added.

Nakamba moved from Belgian side Club Brugge to England in 2019 for a reported fee of £11 million.

The Hwange-born star has made 38 appearances for Villa, although this season he has been used sparingly – often coming from the bench.