WATCH- Deported Shepherd Masvanhire Apologise from Harare

The Zimbabwean man deported from the UK Shepherd Masvanhire has apologised to his family and all Zimbabweans especially women for killing his wife adding that he regrets his mistake.
He said:
“I apologise to all Zimbabweans and all women…. I killed one person and ….if you hate me that much come and see me…i know i have made my mistake … i take full responsibility of my actions.”
Watch Masvanhire speak
data-full-width="">
OTHERS LIKED :
- Zimbabwean Deported From UK Had Killed And Mutilated His Wife
- UK:Zimbabwean rapist tied up victim for two hours and told her to make ‘goodbye message’ for her mum
- Zimbabwe police hunt ‘Facebook rapist’ after woman attacked on blind date in Harare, left with STI
- 20 Zimbabwean Serial Rapists In United Kingdom You Need to Know About
- 5 Zimbabwe Rapists In UK Whose Horror Attacks Left Victims Traumatised
- 10 Worst and Most Brutal Zimbabwean Rapists In UK
- Married rapist teacher from Zimbabwe jailed 34 months in the UK after attack at a hotel