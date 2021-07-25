WATCH- Deported Shepherd Masvanhire Apologise from Harare

The Zimbabwean man deported from the UK Shepherd Masvanhire has apologised to his family and all Zimbabweans especially women for killing his wife adding that he regrets his mistake.

He said:

“I apologise to all Zimbabweans and all women…. I killed one person and ….if you hate me that much come and see me…i know i have made my mistake … i take full responsibility of my actions.”

Watch Masvanhire speak

