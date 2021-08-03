Zimbabwean Deported From UK Stranded At Quarantine Centre, Says He Has Nowhere To Go

One of the Zimbabweans who was deported from the United Kingdom (UK) is currently stranded at the quarantine centre as he has nowhere to go.

The deportee, whose identity will not be disclosed, is now the sole occupant at the ZIPAM Hotel in Darwendale. The ZIPAM Hotel is one of the holding centres used to quarantine Zimbabweans when they return home from foreign countries.

OTHERS LIKED:

The stranded man is part of the 14 Zimbabweans who arrived in Zimbabwe last month following deportation from the United Kingdom. The 14 are part of a larger group of Zimbabwean nationals who have been classified as “foreign offenders” by the UK government. The foreign offenders are people who have been convicted of criminal offences in the UK and are now classified as undesirables.

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

The 14 ended their quarantine period on August 1, 2021. The other 13 people have since left the holding centre to be with their families. The lone remaining occupant at the detention is reported to have lost contact with his family after he left for the United Kingdom. The man who says that he grew up in Zvimba seems to not have a way to get in touch with the remaining members of his family. It is yet to be established how long he has been away.

However, it’s not all gloom and doom for the deported man. His immediate family is still in the United Kingdom. He is currently communicating with his wife and children to see how best he can navigate his new circumstances.

According to national broadcaster ZBC News’s veteran journalist Reuben Barwe, the man is waiting for his family to send some money for his upkeep. Once the money comes through, he is planning on renting a place where he will be able to stay.

Below is the report from Reuben Barwe on the deported Zimbabweans ending their 10-day quarantine at ZIPAM Hotel.https://www.youtube.com/embed/zdYzOt9xxvQ

Video Credit: ZBC News