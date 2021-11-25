Dishonest Nurse Who Worked Two Full-Time Jobs is Suspended In UK

Nurses Rosemary Mawondo and Tracey Nash in Kettering General Hospital; working on the hospital discharge team. Rosemary Mawondo, left, and Tracey Nash

A Zimbabwean nurse who cheated the NHS working more than one job has been suspended for 18 months.

Rosemary Mawondo , 59 of Hemel Hempstead simultaneously worked full time for two different organisations, Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group (HVCCG) and Hertfordshire Partnership Foundation Trust (HPFT), and undertook work for both when she should have been undertaking work for only one.

She allegedly received payment from both organisations. Additionally, on two occasions she incorrectly told HPFT that she was no longer working for HVCCG.

Mawondo’s case was heard before a committee of the Nursing and Midwifery Council in June 2021 which found her fitness to practise impaired .

She attended the virtual meeting and was represented by Thomas Buxton, Counsel instructed by the Royal College of

Nursing (RCN).

.