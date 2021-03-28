Pilot Who Died In Hell Commander’s Fiery Car Crash Identified

The pilot who died when Hell Commander’s Lamborghini was involved in a fiery crash on Saturday night has been identified as Edward Mudekunye.

Hell Commander, real name Trevor Mbizvo, is known for being Shaleen Manhire-Nullens’ (Ms Shally) boyfriend.

Ms Shally, who is the late Genius Ginimbi Kadungure’s former manager, confirmed the accident using her now deactivated Instagram page. She said in a post:

My Love @hell_commander (Trevor Mbizvo) had a terrible accident last night while driving a Lamborghini hurricane. One precious life was lost and the Hell Commander is in Hospital suffering from a few injuries.

According to AfriBlocks, the now deceased was a full-time student in South Africa, studying to become a commercial pilot when the COVID-19 pandemic emerged.

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

Mudekunye reportedly used the pandemic to his advantage by completing some digital marketing courses.

Using the newly acquired skills, Mudekunye later found himself contracting freelance social media marketing gigs via AfriBlocks.