Second Group of United Kingdom deportees arrive in Harare

08/26/2021 0

The second batch of Zimbabwean deportees from the United Kingdom consisting of seven people have arrived in the country barely a month after the arrival of another group of 14 who have since intergrated with their families and relatives.

The group of seven touched down at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport at 10am aboard a Boeing 767

