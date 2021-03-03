Sir Wicknell’s Sister Shows Off US$250k Daring Sonja Do The Same

data-full-width="">

Wicknell Chivayo’s sister, now fondly known as Tete Mobby, has hit back at her sister-in-law Sonja after she made a video surreptitiously responding to a string of attacks from the former and this time she has posted a quarter-million dollars as show-off.

Tete Mobby posted a stack of hundred dollar bills with a handwritten note challenging Sonja to do the same and see if she qualifies in what she calls “the open girls league”.

She wrote;

“Dear Sonja, 03/03/2021 WE HAVE NOTED WITH GREAT EMBARASSMENT YOU POSTING VIDEOS WIPPING YOUR UGLY FACE WITH POCKET CHANGE. YOU TAKE ADVANTAGE OF SOCIAL MEDIA SHOWING OFF TO LESS PREVILAGED PEOPLE. HERE IS A SMALL QUARTER OF A MILLION DOLLARS (250K). PLEASE SHOW US YOUR AND WE CAN WELCOME YOU TO THE OPEN GIRLS LEAGUE!

YOURS WITH LOVE, TETE MOBBY“