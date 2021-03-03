Sir Wicknell’s Sister Shows Off US$250k Daring Sonja Do The Same

Wicknell Chivayo’s sister, now fondly known as Tete Mobby, has hit back at her sister-in-law Sonja after she made a video surreptitiously responding to a string of attacks from the former and this time she has posted a quarter-million dollars as show-off.
OTHERS LIKE :
- Wicknell Chivayo’s mother dies
- Wicknell Chivayo’s wife explains why she took a paternity test for their son
- Wicknell Chivayo’s shoes image fact-checked as fake news on Yoweri Museveni
- Wicknell Chivayo’s Wife Sonja Madzikanda joins Mai Titi’s corner
- Chivayo Gwanda solar tender scandal: Twist and turns expose government, judiciary double standards
- ZACC set to Take Chivayo’s Borrowdale House Acquired Through Proceeds of Corrupt Activities
- Wicknell Chivayo’s wife angers social media users with this photo
- Wife Flees Chivayo’s Micro Penis
- CONTROVERSIAL businessman Wicknell Chivayo tables 1 million US dollar bank notes on social media
- PICTURE: Wicknell Chivayo And Wife Welcome New Baby Girl
- Pics: Wicknell Chivayo Visits Oliver Mtukudzi’s Grave
Tete Mobby posted a stack of hundred dollar bills with a handwritten note challenging Sonja to do the same and see if she qualifies in what she calls “the open girls league”.
She wrote;
“Dear Sonja, 03/03/2021
WE HAVE NOTED WITH GREAT EMBARASSMENT YOU POSTING VIDEOS WIPPING YOUR UGLY FACE WITH POCKET CHANGE. YOU TAKE ADVANTAGE OF SOCIAL MEDIA SHOWING OFF TO LESS PREVILAGED PEOPLE. HERE IS A SMALL QUARTER OF A MILLION DOLLARS (250K). PLEASE SHOW US YOUR AND WE CAN WELCOME YOU TO THE OPEN GIRLS LEAGUE!
YOURS WITH LOVE, TETE MOBBY“
- Pics: Wicknell Chivayo Visits Oliver Mtukudzi’s Grave
- $25 million richer Wicknell Chivayo apologises to ZPC
- Ginimbi implicates Grace Mugabe for protecting Chivayo
- Chivayo Arrested
- Chivayo, Chinamasa links exposed in $187 000 bank deposit to daughter
- Juicy details : Genius Kadungure, Wicknell Chivayo trade accusations as fraud trial opens
- Troubled Wicknell Chivayo and wife back together
- Wicknell Chivayo Slaps ZPC with $25 Million Lawsuit
- Wicknell Chivayo ‘one of us’, say Chikurubi inmates
- Genius Kadungure And Accomplice Wicknell Chivayo In Court On Fraud Charges
- High Court Judge Fumes Over Wicknell Chivayo Weak Charges , Blasts Police for Ambush Arrest
- Genius Kadungure Wanted As Police Hits Chivayo With New Charges