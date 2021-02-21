The heartbreaking childhood story of Soul Jah Love’s life

The late Soul Jah love was adored for his charisma and enthusiasm.He was diagnosed with diabetes at age seven. He had lost his mother at two years old. Chibaba came to be loved for his songs and unfortunately the late chanter had a hard and difficult life.
- PICTURES: Soul Jah Love laid to rest with Military honours
- Watch : Seh Calaz embarass Soul Jah Love relatives
- Video : Bounty Lisa denied entry at Soul Jah Love’s funeral
- Watch: Soul Jah Love’s last words before he died: “Vazondipedzera, vazondibata manje”
- Watch Bounty Lisa second emotional video to Soul Jah Love
- Hopewell Chin’ono reveals cause of Soul Jah Love’s death
- Prophet Magaya mourns Soul Jah Love
He was some sort of a troubled soul. He was known for his hard hitting lyrics he had many personal demons. His twin brother died when they were only 15. He became a street kid Changara ,managed to turn his life around to his talent and music.
That’s when he started singing, he was discovered by and the rest is history. His house is apparently alleged to be build on illegal land. He kept on smiling and kept on going. The struggles he went through
He suffered from fertility issues, and he even expressed how he wanted a family of his own and have several children. He was married to Bounty Lisa and later divorced. He remained single and heartbroken and suffered in silence.