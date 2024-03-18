I was paid R45k after Senzo Meyiwa’s murder’: Ntanzi’s detailed confession

…According to the confession, Bongani Ntanzi was first given R15,000 immediately after the murder and later given R30,000

Former mineworker Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi told police he was paid R45,000 for his role in the murder of South African football star Senzo Meyiwa.

The South Africa Pretoria high court is hearing the contents of Ntanzi’s confession statement which implicates singer Kelly Khumalo as the individual who allegedly initiated and paid for the “hit”.

The Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the chest at his girlfriend’s family home on October 26, 2014. They shared a daughter, Thingo, who was seven months old at the time of his death.

Ntanzi is on trial with Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli for Meyiwa’s murder. They have all pleaded not guilty. On Thursday, judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ruled the admissions made by Sibiya and Ntanzi were made freely and voluntarily.

On Friday the state called Lt-Col Solomon Raphadu who took down the confession on June 19 2020 in Moroka. Ntanzi, who was 30 years old at the time, said he received a call in mid-October 2014 from a friend, Mthokoziseni, who was with Maphisa.

“He informed me about urgent work that needs to be done and they need my assistance. Carlos [Mncube] was nearby and I could hear his voice in the background. I promised to assist and I decided to leave for Johannesburg. I then left for Vosloorus men’s hostel.”

Ntanzi said he met Sibiya, Sifiso Zungu [co-accused Nkani Ntuli], who initially gave the inside information.

“Later Carlos Buthelezi [Mncube] and Maphisa joined the gathering at the hostel. I was briefed that the person to be eliminated or killed was Senzo Meyiwa and the matter was initiated by Kelly Khumalo who was going to make a payment for the job.”

According to Ntanzi’s confession, while he and Mncube were to enter the Khumalo home, Ntuli was positioned as the driver and Sibiya as a guard. Maphisa was to be stationed outside as backup and he said surveillance was conducted.

“On Sunday between 7pm and 8pm we proceeded to the address. I went in with [Mncube] and others took their positions as discussed during the planning. When we entered the house [Ncube] shouted in Zulu: ‘phanzi, imali na ma cellphones [down, money and cellphones]’. I started collecting cellphones and cash that was in the container.

“While I was busy Senzo jumped to [Mncube] and a struggle ensued where one shot went off and the second shot hit Senzo as the firearm was pointed at his chest.”

Ntanzi said he ran out with the money and the cellphones leaving Mncube behind, while Maphisa ran into the house. At their silver Polo he waited with Ntuli.

“Within a short period I was joined by Carlos [Mncube], Sibiya and Maphisa. We then left for Vosloorus hostel. Carlos took the cash and the cellphone from me.”

He said at the hostel he received R15,000 cash.

“I then left with Nkani to Johannesburg where I slept over. The following day Nkani took me to Daveyton where I stayed for some days. Nkani later returned and took out an amount of R30,000 and gave it to me.”

Ntanzi’s confession reveals a dispute allegedly arose over the amounts to be paid, leading to a meeting at eMahlathini.

“It escalated to such an extent that Sibiya had leaked information about the incident [Meyiwa’s murder]. Njabulo and Lulama had an argument with Sibiya whereby a meeting was convened by the family, headed by Sibiya’s father. He told them to keep quiet about the incident of the killing of Senzo Meyiwa,” said Ntanzi.

Ntanzi said the family agreed to keep quiet. (source: TimesLIVE)