Watch : Temba Mliswa’s Pregnant Girlfriend Susan Mutami Unleashes Hot Images , Videos, Secret Audios

Health care professional Susan Vivian Mutami who is battling to end a three-month relationship with Temba Mliswa says she regrets meeting the Norton Member of Parliament whom she accuses of turning her life upside down and soiling her image.

In a tell-all interview with Zim Morning Post, Mutami who is pregnant with twins for the former Zanu PF Mashonaland West Chairman said “he can kill me I don’t care, but I have said my truth.”

She said a smear campaign ignited by Mliswa is attempting to destroy “a name that I have built for myself, but it will not work.”

Mutami is currently under a barrage of accusations being peddled on social media with one anonymous story claiming that she is an in genuine donor and extortionist, who backs her extortionist tendencies by namedropping and falsely saying she is related to top Government officials.

“I don’t name drop. If he believes that these false and fabricated accusations are going to scare me into running back to his arms, then he has lost it,” Mutami said.

