COVID19: Harare Polytechnic Students Suspended over a Campus Hug

Two students from Harare Polytechnic were caught red-handed by the college authorities hugging on campus and they were suspended.

On Thursday, the following students were suspended; Yolanda Musithu, a female student doing National Diploma in Office Management with the institution, and Blessing Pasipanodya a male student doing NC DDT.

Information provided in the letter circulating online, Yolanda and Blessing were charged of violating the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Ministry of Health and Child Care COVID-19 prevention measures.

Even though, WHO did not ban hugging as a preventive measure against Covid-19, some learning institutions decided to introduce the measure so as to enforce social distancing and curb the spread of Covid-19

iHarare is publishing part of the letter that was written to Yolanda by Harare Poly authorities;

🇿🇼 Harare Polytechnic College suspends female student “caught” hugging another student in violation of COVID-19 regulations. @PacheduZW pic.twitter.com/L3cleP8E39 — Dewa Mavhinga (@dewamavhinga) March 26, 2021

“You, Yolanda Musithu C, a student at Harare Polytechnic doing National Diploma in Office Management violated WHO, Government, and Harare Polytechnic COVID19 regulations.

“You were caught by the Principal on 22 March 2021 hugging Blessing Pasipanodya an NC DDT student.

“This was in direct violation of WHO, Government and institutional standing COVID 19 regulations.

“The institution conducted health education on COVID 19 through posters on notice boards at the entrance but you opted to ignore these regulations.”