Ginimbi’s ex-manager Ms Shally Manhire-Nullens dumps self-centered boyfriend

THE late business tycoon Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s former manager, Shaleen Manhire-Nullens, has announced that she has dumped her boyfriend, Simbarashe also known as The Hell Commander.

In an Instagram post, Shaleen, better known as Ms Shally, said Simbarashe’s self-centredness was the major reason she decided to quit the relationship.

“I’m just gonna do me. For the past few weeks, I took time to reflect. Love is a beautiful thing and what Simbarashe aka “The Hell Commander” and I shared, in the beginning, was heaven sent.

“When dealing with an Alpha male with different opinions and views from yourself you will realise that you can’t teach an old dog new tricks.

“When two strong personalities come together each one has a vision of how to build the brand or handle specific situations,” she said.

Saleen added that she had chosen to out her reputation first ahead of her business interests, but added that the two former lovebirds would remain business partners

“Some people prefer to put their own interest first yet some prefer to put their business and reputation first but I choose the latter.

“After reflecting I feel like it is best for me to be single for now and focus on myself.

“Simbarashe and I are still very good friends and business partners.”

Shaleen thanked all those who have supported her through her life’s journey. ■