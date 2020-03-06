Zimbabwe News
Zimbabwe News
You are at:»»Queen Slaps Olinda Chapel In the Face With Tytan Getting United Kingdom Settlement Status
Bizarre

Queen Slaps Olinda Chapel In the Face With Tytan Getting United Kingdom Settlement Status

By No Comments
Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr +

HIV positive Olinda Chapel has been hit with a deadly blow by United Kingdom authorities after reports emerged that her former husband Njabulo Nkomo has been granted settlement status in the country.

The news , though unconfirmed has been disclosed by Tatelicious Karigambe who did not reveal her sources but sent congratulatory message to Mr Nkomo.

Serial divorcee Olinda ,35 with a string of men to her belt recently wrote a petition to United Kingdom authorities asking them to deport Mr Nkomo following the collapse of their marriage.The petition read : DEPORT MR NJABULO TYTAN NKOMO BACK TO ZIMBABWE- FRAUD;MARRIAGE FOR INDEFINITE LEAVE & FAME

The petition attracted nearly 2000 signatures but it seems her effort has gone to the dust bin after it has been established Mr Nkomo is a victim of domestic violence.

Share.

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: