Tendai Savanhu dies

EXPELLED senior Zanu PF official Tendai Savanhu has died.

His death was confirmed Sunday evening by exiled former Zanu PF Politburo member and minister Saviour Kasukuwere and National Patriotic Front (NPF) spokesperson, Jealousy Mawarire.

However, the cause of death was not disclosed.

“We are in deep pain on your untimely death. RIP,” wrote Kasukuwere on Twitter.

Mawarire also wrote; “Receiving sad news that former Deputy Minister of Lands and Rural Resettlement, Tendai Savanhu, is no more. MHDSRIP.”

Savanhu once served as Deputy Lands Minister under the now late President Robert Mugabe and also as the MP for Mbare.

Savanhu was first expelled from the ruling party in 2015 before he was readmitted a few years later.

However, in August last year, Savanhu together with Politburo member Cleveria Chizema, was expelled from the ruling party for the second time on allegations of organising the foiled #July31 anti-corruption national protests.

