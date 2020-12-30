Popular Zimbabwean celebrities who died in 2020

No sun sets without leaving history, and indeed in a year, moon after moon, leaves behind history. Among the tenets of history is death. Death is the effervescent robber of life. Inevitable!

The year saw the loss of celebrated artistes from the big screen, theatre, music, dance to socialites.

We lost several of these celebrities, although the year was not a good year in the arts industry due to the global pandemic which affected a lot of production and projects, it is true that death spares no one — not even the rich and famous.

They may be gone, but not forgotten.

The arts industry pays tribute to these stars who made a turn around because of their works.

May their dear souls rest in eternal peace.

Here is the list of some of the artistes whom we lost this year:

Prince Musarurwa (32)

Afro-jazz musician Prince Kudakwashe Musarurwa of the popular hit song “Runonzi Rudo”, which features songstress Pah Chihera, died of lung cancer at Chinhoyi Hospital after battling illness for almost a year.

He died on February 15.

He was buried next to his grandfather, August Musarurwa, in Murombedzi, Zvimba, a few days later.

David Mungoshi (71)

National Arts Merit Award (NAMA) 2010 winning novel writer, poet and academic David Mungoshi succumbed to gout on August 29.

Mungoshi was buried in Manyene Village, Chivhu.

He is a 2010 NAMA award-winner for his novel “The fading Son” published in 2009, which tackled issues of breast cancer and its effect on the patient, their spouse, family and friends.

The book was put on a list of literature set books for schools.

Scara — The Drummer (29)

On September 26, popular and talented drummer, Delroy Maripakwenda affectionately known as “Scara The Drummer” died after succumbing to heart disease for long time.

Scara is remembered for putting up a scintillating act during Winky D’s performance at the Beenie Man show in 2017, when he introduced fans to his invisible drum skills.

Before joining the Vigilance Band, Scara was a member of Innovative Dance Crew as a dancer and choreographer.

He was buried at Warren Hills.

CalVin-the rapper (35)

Bulawayo based rap king contender Cal Vin (real name Calvin Nhliziyo) died on October 25 after involved in a hit and run accident near his home in Luveve 5, Bulawayo.

Moments before, the crew had been out watching football at Emakhandeni Cricket Club and apparently, on his way home from the club, he was hit by a car that was only identified by colour as white.

He was buried at the Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo.

Ginimbi — Genious Kadungure (36)

Flamboyant socialite and businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure died on November 8 in a head-on car accident along Borrowdale Road, in Harare.

Police confirmed that the late Ginimbi was driving his Royce Rolls with three other passengers along Borrowdale Road in Harare on his way to his home in Domboshava.

When he got to the Philadelphia area in Borrowdale where the accident occurred, he was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit which had two people.

He was buried at his mansion in Domboshava a week later.

Mitchell Amuli “Moana” (26)

Fitness trainer and video vixen Mitchell Amuli affectionately known as Moana died on November 8 after being trapped in a car that was involved in an accident that claimed the life of popular socialite Ginimbi.

Moana was burnt beyond recognition together with her friends Malawian businessman Limumba Karim and Mozambique model Alishia Adams. They were coming from celebrating Moana’s birthday held at “The Dreams” nightclub.

She was buried at Warren Hills on November 28.

Gringo — Lazarus Boora (47)

Veteran comedian Lazarus “Gringo” Boora died on November 9 after suffering from stomach cancer.

He died at West View Medical Clinic in Zimre and was buried at his rural home in Rukweza, Rusape.Comment Using Facebook…