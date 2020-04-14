Melinda Gates Predicts Piles Of Dead Bodies On African Streets Due to Coronavirus

Bill and Melinda Gates

Melinda Gates the wife of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has predicted that the novel coronavirus will leave a trail of dead bodies on African streets due to the state of the economies and infrastructures in those countries.

Melinda Gates who is also a co-founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation equated the predicted scenario to that of Ecuador where dead bodies are found on the streets as authorities and citizens are overwhelmed.

She made the remarks while speaking to CNN recently. She said:

It is going to be horrible in the developing world. Part of the reasons you are seeing the case numbers still do not look very bad is because they don’t have access to many tests. Look at what is happening in Ecuador, they are putting bodies out on the streets, you are going to see that in countries in Africa.

Her remarks echo those of her husband who also predicted that over ten million are likely to die of coronavirus in Africa because most health systems on the continent are collapsed.

She is speaking when the number of cases recorded on the continent is steadily rising with some also predicting a worst-case scenario in the near future.

