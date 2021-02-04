Patients , Nurses scurry for cover as huge Cobra sneakes into hospital

A huge snake believed to be a cobra left patients and nurses scurrying for cover after it sneaked into one of the hospital wards and sought comfort under a patient’s bed.

Authorities at the health institution said the huge serpent, which could have been forced to seek shelter by heavy rains pounding the area was discovered by one of the nurses on routine patient checks, curled in the corner of one of the hospital awards on Monday morning.

“The incident left both nurses and patients scurrying for cover but it was then killed by some nurses using logs,” said one of the nurses at the hospital.

Mvuma District Development Cordinator ,Mr Bafi Hlabati confirmed the incident.