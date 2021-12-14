Mai Titi’s Husband Pays Lobola

Comedienne Mai Titi, real name Felistas Murata, has hogged the limelight after her husband Tinashe Maphosa paid lobola.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Mai Titi on her Facebook page.

“Congratulations Mr Maphosa and Mrs Maphosa Lobola has been paid …munodarisa Mwari vakomborere marriage yenyu Mai Ts Diaries and Tinashe Maphosa zvamurikuita zvinovengwa nemuroi chete… Let’s show some love Guyz”

The couple recently tied the knot in America during an intimate white wedding ceremony. Their wedding came as a surprise to many as they had not been together for long.

Soon after, the couple jetted into the country to proceed with traditional marrying processions.

