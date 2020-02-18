Chinese Couple Goes Missing On Valentine’s Day In Harare

Zimbabwe Republic Police have said that they are investigating the disappearance of a Chinese couple on Valentine’s Day after visiting a friend in Eastlea, Harare.The investigations were confirmed by police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday. He said that Lei Ding (35) and his wife Chi Lifen (30), went missing after visiting a friend, but their vehicle was later found dumped along Arcturus Road, with keys in the ignition. He said:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case involving the missing of two Chinese nationals who were last seen on February 14, 2020 in Eastlea after visiting a friend.

We are appealing to (anyone) who may have information on their disappearance or possible location to contact their nearest police station or the national complaints desk.

Their whereabouts are still unknown.

