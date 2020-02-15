Jonathan Moyo Splits Opposition MDC

POLITICAL activists aligned to the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC have voiced their concerns following disclosures by the self-exiled former Zanu PF spin doctor, Jonathan Moyo, that he funded the opposition’s 2018 election campaign.

As was reported by the Zim Morning Post this week,Moyo said he sourced funds to fund the social media, radio and television adverts of the MDC ahead of the elections.

Moyo went on to disclose that his counterpart, a fellow G40 kingpin and cabinet minister in the late president Robert Mugabe’s regime, Patrick Zhuwao, also raised US$6 000 to pay a local radio station to air the MDC adverts.

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa

However, the disclosures did not go down well with some party activists, especially Freeman Chari who has emerged guns blazing saying Chamisa has to keep away from the G40 proponents who are all ex-Zanu PF officials.

How did Jonathan Moyo become so close to the MDC?

Investigations by this publication show that in the build up to the 2018 elections, Moyo together with the National Patriotic Front (NPF) entered into a pact with the MDC hoping to bring on board all disgruntled former Zanu PF supporters.

Mugabe, who was playing an advisory role, was also roped in to raise funds for the MDC election campaign.

According to the MDC-NPF electoral pact note that circulated in the build up to the elections, Mugabe was in a position to “assist the pre-election convergence with additional and key strategic capital including the identification of leadership skills and capacity to fill the gaps and to solidify the pre-election convergence to enable it to develop into a competent and credible governance framework after the election.”

However, the bone of contention emerged when Moyo, during the deliberations, positioned himself as the only available option for the position of the first vice president to Chamisa.

Moyo, who is reported to have crafted the electoral pact, suggested that Chamisa was to be deputised by a vice president with close to ten years political and government experience.

As a result of this, fissures emerged and the electoral pact was dumped with Moyo accusing the NPF spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire of trying to smuggle the former first lady Grace Mugabe into the position of the vice president.

Moyo to destroy MDC from within

The MDC activists believe Moyo is likely to destroy the party from within especially if he does not get what he wants.

“Why is he revealing all his efforts of funding the opposition. Is this not a way of destroying the party. He has all but armed Zanu PF with ammunition to attack us,” said one activist.

“The party has been exposed and going forward the leadership should vet before accepting any funds from financiers.”

Chari said the MDC party has become so disorganized by receiving help from untrustworthy sources like the G40.

“If MDC had been organised it would never have needed money from compromised hands, it’s a failure of leadership,” he said.

Other activists showed concern over the fact that the G40 cabal were the same people who were in the forefront of causing untold suffering to the MDC members.

“They protected Robert Mugabe’s regime using propaganda, making sure that MDC was down trodden, they have to confess first before aligning themselves with the MDC.”-zmp

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

