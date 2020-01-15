London Based Love Rat With 21 Girlfriends Ian Parewa Exposed on Social Media

A married United Kingdom-based Tesco warehouse Manager who cheated on his wife with other 21 girlfriends Ian Parewa has been exposed as a love rat on social media by an angry pregnant girlfriend he promised to marry in April 2020.

Parewa, 46 has been telling his girlfriends that he is divorced but it turns out he is married to a woman only identified as Mai Vale.

The London based legendary womaniser has girlfriends in Zimbabwe, South Africa, Mozambique ,USA and three are currently expecting his children.

Parewa has since taken down his Facebook page Tuesday evening following the exposure on group Mvengemvenge.

