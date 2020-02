Cuba trained science teacher Chinyanga William is not happy with Zimeye founder and owner Simbarashe Chikanza after he abandoned him in his hour of need.

When Chinyanga was arrested on charges of inciting terrorism he was given one phone call and he used the only lifeline to reach Simbarashe Chikanza so he would publish his story, raising awareness of the arrest. Instead Simba Chikanza opted not to report about the arrest as expected although he made a live report late Tuesday night .

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print