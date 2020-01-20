VP Chiwenga Explains Why State Enterprises Are Failing In Zimbabwe.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has once again blamed sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe as the chief cause why State-Owned Enterprises are underperforming and contributing less to the national Gross Domestic Product.

“State enterprises used to contribute around 40% of our country’s GDP. Unfortunately, all of these entities suffered from a host of challenges, including the economic decline caused by illegal sanctions imposed upon us by determined & unashamed perpetrators of underdevelopment.” Chiwenga

He said, for instance, the aviation industry has been struggling since it has obsolete equipment whilst it is also impossible to purchase new ones due to sanctions.

His remarks come when some analysts are saying that mismanagement of the country’s resources is the reason why the country is on its knees.

Watch the video below for more.

