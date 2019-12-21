World’s fastest car – US$3.4 million Bugatti Chiron lands in Zimbabwe

A US$3.4 million Bugatti Chiron – the world’s fastest car – has been seen on the streets of Harare.

A video has emerged online showing the Chiron, the successor to the Bugatti Veyron, driving into Defence House – the headquarters of Zimbabwe’s military in central Harare.

#BugattiChiron Supercar seen driving into Defence House in Harare



🔴 Chiron only road car to smash 300mph speed barrier



📸 @puarosi

Disbelieving soldiers manning the entrance are heard on the video first asking each other what they are looking at, before it dawns on them that it is a Bugatti – one of the world’s most expensive cars.

“It’s Bugatti!” one exclaims.

Previously, the only two Bugattis registered in the country were imported by millionaire tycoons Frank Buyanga and Zunaid Moti, a South African. Both cars, which are left hand drive, were later shipped to South Africa which does not register left hand drive cars.

The 2019 Bugatti Chiron, which was first premiered at the Geneva Motor Show in 2016, has an 18-month production cycle and would have been ordered in 2017 or early 2018.

It is seen in the video being closely followed by a Mercedes Benz G-Wagen of the same colour as one owned by Buyanga.

The identity of the owner of the supercar remains unknown, nor the purpose of the trip to Defence House – but it will be seen as the latest display of opulence by privileged politically-connected elites in an impoverished nation.

Head turner … Bugatti reportedly manufactured just 500 Chirons – and one of those is in Zimbabwe

