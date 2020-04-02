Zimbabwe funeral parlours given new directives on Coronavirus

Funeral parlours will now remove bodies from homes under guidelines from the Ministry of Health and Child Care and the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

In this regard, all bodies are being treated as Covid-19 contaminated. Nyaradzo Group is already implementing the Government directive, which compels deceased people to be buried within 24 hours.

In a statement, Nyaradzo Group said it was also under instruction to suspend the bus service for mourners to minimise the risk of Covid-19 infection.

“Reference is made to the above and the meetings held today between funeral service providers under ZAFA and the Ministry of Health and Child Care,” said the group.

“The following was discussed and agreed (that) the bus for mourners is suspended with immediate effect in line with the Government position on health and safety measures, especially in the social distance concept.

Clients will be paid cash-in-lieu of bus service via EcoCash or bank transfers.

