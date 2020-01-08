Machete Robbers Pounce on ZAOGA All Night Worshippers in Gweru

FIVE machete-wielding gangsters’ wearing masks raided worshippers at a ZAOGA church in Mkoba suburb, in Gweru, in the early hours of Tuesday in a movie style robbery.

The robbery which occurred at around 1am has left the Mkoba community in shock.

According to an eyewitness, Mrs Nyarai Gozho who is also the caretaker at the church, five masked machete-wielding men, ambushed worshippers who were having a prayer session in the morning and ordered everyone to lie on the floor with one of the team manning the door of the church.

The gang is said to have moved around searching valuables from the church members as they lay on the ground, stealing three cell phones and cash amounting to one thousand five hundred Zimbabwean dollars.

She said the machete gang then force-marched her to the church house where they stole 20 United States dollars.

Zimbabwe Republic Police Midlands’ Provincial Spokesperson, Inspector Joel Goko confirmed that police have since launched a manhunt for the five marauding gangsters after a report of armed robbery was made at Nehanda police station in Mkoba suburb.

He appealed to the community to report any suspicious characters to the police as soon as they notice something unusual without delay.

Machete-wielding gangs have become a menace mostly in Gweru’s high density suburbs including Ascot, Mtapa, Senga and Mkoba where they are committing various crimes. The gangs have also wrecked havoc in Mashonaland Central, Midlands and Manicaland where they commit crimes such as murder, rape, robbery, theft.

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

