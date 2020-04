Dear Editor,

Oppah Muchinguri, the Zimbabwe defense minister, who mocked Western nations while addressing a group of ruling party supporters after claiming that the coronavirus was God’s punishment on countries that imposed sanctions on the southern African country has proposed a Zanu PF fundraising Gala. This is a worrying development given that the country is on 21-day lockdown and she comes with such prescription.

Yours sincerely

Daniel Mamutse( Mutare)

