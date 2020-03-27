Zimbabwe Lockdown Imminent

Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe Government is lax on the impact of the coronavirus but business has since been forced to cut down or at least close shop as the country readies for lockdown.

Instead of putting the country on lockdown President Mnangagwa is buying time putting up taskforces whose expertise is in doubt considering that Zimbabwe has no capacity to fight the virus head-on.

FBC, one of the leading banks in the country announced through SMSes that it was closing Centre branches.

Other shops are and markets are also closing down.

“We are temporarily closing FBC Bank Centre branch. Please utilisse our e-banking channels or any FBC branch withing the CBD.”

So far, Zimbabwe confirmed its third Covid-19 infection, the infection has been declared a formidable epidemic disease in terms of the Public Health Act, allowing the Minister of Health and Child Care to make sweeping regulations to control the spread of the disease and to have designated medical officers order the compulsory testing, quarantining, isolation and treatment of anyone who is exposed to infection or is confirmed as infected..

The new Public Health (Covid-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) Regulations 2020 were gazetted on Monday and are valid until May 20, although they then may be extended a month at a time.

The regulations follow the confirmation last night by the Health Ministry that one of the 15 tests done yesterday came out positive. Those tested were mostly contacts of the second confirmed case and first death, Zororo Makamba, who was buried Wednesday after succumbing to Covid-19 coupled with a pre-existing condition on Monday.-Gemnation

