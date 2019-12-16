Grace Mugabe Abandons Blue Roof, Relocates To Zvimba

Former First Lady Grace Mugabe has reportedly relocated to Zvimba to oversee construction works amid indications that the family was planning to turn the grave into a tourist attraction.

Grace Mugabe

Zvimba is former President Robert Mugabe’s rural home and the late revolutionary leader was buried there after his family haggled with government over his burial place.

Government was in the process of designing a mausoleum for Mugabe at the National Heroes Acre when the family decided to bury him in Zvimba.

Family sources revealed that the former first lady, who has been battling to protect Robert Mugabe’s estate and legacy, was now staying in Zvimba where “massive construction works are underway”.

“She is busy trying to put up a museum at the grave site of the late leader. Serious works are being undertaken at the homestead,” the sources said.

They said Grace had opted to stay at the rural homestead to ensure that works on the compound are done and then she will eventually relocate there.

"The Blue Roof will be left to Robert Mugabe Jnr as a family house although she still has a stake and control of all which happens at the homestead," another source said.

Mugabe was buried in Zvimba after the family spurned plans by government to bury him at the National Heroes’ Acre.

The former leader, revered by many across the world and despised by his political opponents for his alleged brutal reign, was kicked out of office through a coup in November 2017.

Now the family, according to the sources, wants to turn his grave into a cash-cow where whoever wishes to visit the grave pays the family.

“The rooms surrounding the grave site will be turned into a museum and they will have the history of the late leader in pictorial form.

“The idea is to have the place turned into a museum and a lot of investment was being done to preserve that legacy,” they said.

Attempts to get a comments from family spokesmen, Leo Mugabe and Walter Chidhakwa, were in vain.

-The Anchor

