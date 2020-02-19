Grace Mugabe Receives A Shocking Gift On Valentine’s Day Nearly 6 Months After Husband’s Burial

A former Zimbabwe First Lady Grace Mugabe who lost her husband Robert late last year has received a brand new luxurious, Mercedes Benz as a gift on Valentine’s day.

Grace Mugabe nee Marufu, 54, used to be spoilt each February 14 with gold jewellery, designer watches and expensive sunshine breaks in exotic locations by her late husband.

Although Grace has been linked to a string of men during her marriage to Zimbabwe’s longest-serving ruler, this gift was a surprise .

The late Robert Mugabe’s widow received the luxurious gift from her daughter Bona Mugabe Chikore and without revealing the source of the funds, speculation is one of the married men close to the family may have indirectly sponsored the gift.

Commenting on the gift, Bona said “Bought my mum a gift for Valentine’s.

Makandirera mukandichengeta, you deserve to he happy love you Amai, Thank you Jehovah” read her post.

