Video: Marry Chiwenga Hides Her Face As She’s Led To Remand Prison

Video shows Marry Chiwenga, the wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, hiding herself under a cloth as she’s led to remand prison.

Marry Chiwenga was remanded in custody after she appeared before a magistrate today facing charges of money laundering, misrepresentation and attempted murder .

