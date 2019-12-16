Video: Marry Chiwenga Hides Her Face As She’s Led To Remand Prison

Video shows Marry Chiwenga, the wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, hiding herself under a cloth as she’s led to remand prison.
- General Chiwenga : Amazing Things You Didn’t Know About Your Vice President
- Chiwenga takes new-born triplets, where are they now?
- Chiwenga’s DNA shock as he discovers son with Mary Mubaiwa is not his-Report
- http://www.thezimbabwenewslive.com/meet-tawanda-chiwenga-vps-united-kingdom-based-forgotten-son/
Marry Chiwenga was remanded in custody after she appeared before a magistrate today facing charges of money laundering, misrepresentation and attempted murder .
- http://www.thezimbabwenewslive.com/vp-chiwenga-unveils-wife-marrys-witchcraft-tools-she-used-to-poison-him/
- http://www.thezimbabwenewslive.com/mary-chiwenga-charged-with-attempted-murder/
- Chiwenga Expected to Reunite With Ex-Wife This Weekend, Mary Unwanted
- Chiwenga Buses All Relatives To His Homestead On Saturday
- Chiwenga kicks out wife from the Borrowdale Mansion
- Chiwenga Plots Mnangagwa Ouster
- Chiwenga takes new-born triplets, where are they now?
- Chiwenga’s DNA shock as he discovers son with Mary Mubaiwa is not his-Report
- Dumped Mary Chiwenga Fails to Attend Hwedza Family Party
- Chiwenga Expected to Reunite With Ex-Wife This Weekend, Mary Unwanted
- Chiwenga Buses All Relatives To His Homestead On Saturday
- Chiwenga kicks out wife from the Borrowdale Mansion
- Chiwenga Plots Mnangagwa Ouster
- http://www.thezimbabwenewslive.com/chiwenga-chases-away-wife-mary-from-hospital-as-poison-mystery-deepens/
- http://www.thezimbabwenewslive.com/mary-chiwenga-now-wearing-gloves-to-cover-her-swollen-hands/