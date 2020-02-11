Zimbabwe parliament hunts for missing US$27m handed to the Tafadzwa Musarara-led GMAZ by RBZ

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) has received groceries towards the provision of food in army medical institutions from Tafadzwa Musarara , who has been dragged to court by Cynthia Wozhele last year under case number M900/16, where she accused him of neglecting his child. Tafadzwa Musarara Undresses Liar Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa Zanu PF Thug Tafadzwa Musarara Sued For $700 Maintenance Former Zi FM Stereo radio personality Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa says Musarara should sue her ex-employers too #Thisflag revolution:Alleged rapist Tafadzwa Musarara forced himself on Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa’s talk show Tafadzwa Musarara: Alleged fraudster, rapist and woman beater In its endeavour to give back to the community, the Grain Millers Association extended a helping hand to the ZDF by donating an assortment of food stuffs worth more than $100 000. Speaking at the handover ceremony, Grain Millers Association Chairperson, Mr Tafadzwa Musarara spoke highly of the work being done by the ZDF to ensure peace and stability in the country. Chief of Staff, Service, Personal and Logistics at the ZDF Headquarters, Major General Martin Chedondo thanked the grain millers for the kind gesture which will assist medical institutions within the defence forces. The Court Case: The legal battle between Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara and a Harare woman over the paternity of a 2 year old child sired out of the wedlock is continuing at the Civil Court with the former maintaining he was not the biological father. Cynthia Wozhele last filed an application at the Civil Court under case number M900/16, where she accused Musarara of neglecting his child. Wozhele is demanding $700 for the maintenance of the child. However Musarara in his opposing affidavit denied the knowledge of the child arguing that he had no access to Wozhele during the time of conception. “I have no knowledge of a child called Tererai Musarara. I am applying that this court orders that a DNA test be conducted. The money that the complainant is demanding is not justifiable for a minor child,” said Musarara is his opposing affidavit. The matter was postponed to 17 November, 2017 to allow for a DNA test to be conducted to ascertain the paternity of the minor. Musarara has also refused to take a birth certificate of the child and has been evasive, according to Wozhele, from the time the child was born on August 12, 2015. “Respondent’s (Musarara) assertion that he has no knowledge of our minor child falls foul and short of the truth. It suffices to mention that the respondent is the one who named our minor child Tererai,” said Wozhele in her founding affidavit. A DNA test in Zimbabwe costs between $300 and $350.

GRAIN Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has submitted a fourth letter to parliament in a bid to evade being grilled by legislators under the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement over US$27 million they received from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

GMAZ is led by Tafadzwa Musarara, who is among the three businessmen named by suspended Zanu-PF youth leaders as wreaking havoc and causing untold suffering among citizens through corruption and looting of State resources.

GMAZ was set to appear for hearing before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement this Tuesday but did not turn up.

The parliamentary portfolio committee members are demanding answers as to how the US$27 million received by GMAZ between 2017 and 2019 was used. The money was availed by the government towards the purchase of wheat.

Responding to questions from journalists following a no show by GMAZ, Gokwe Nembudziya legislator, Justice Mayor Wadyajena who chaired the meeting said the committee resolved to summon the organisation despite having sent several letters through their lawyers.

“They wrote to parliament through Winterton Lawyers and they think the committee is being unfair on them. They have engaged their lawyers to fight us. The committee resolved that they need to appear so we are going to send summons,” said Wadyajena.

Wadyajena said the committee is pursuing GMAZ to clarify what they used the US$27 million they got from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe for.

“We need information from them, they got US$27 million from the government and we want to know what they used it for.

GMAZ chairman Tafadzwa Musarara

“They got US$27 million from RBZ between 2017 and 2019. We have confirmation from RBZ that they received this amount of money. They must appear and explain to Zimbabweans what they used the money for.

“There are two issues here, one is the issue of US$27 million from RBZ and the rehabilitation of silos as well because GMB is refuting claims that GMAZ has rehabilitated silos,” he added.

According to a letter dated 18th of March 2019 signed by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor, Dr John Mangudya, the grain millers received the US$27 million.

“Please find attached the information requested on foreign exchange allocations to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board, Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe and other suppliers of fertiliser, seed and agro-chemicals,” reads parts of the letter.

GMAZ through their lawyers Wintertons indicated that the committee must seek government approval for them to furnish parliament with terms of the agreement.

“The transaction in question was captured in an agreement that was entered into between our client and Government of Zimbabwe, represented by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development executed on the 7th of June 2017.

“There is a confidentiality clause in the agreement which bars our client from disclosing the terms thereof without the consent of the government of Zimbabwe. The committee should, therefore, obtain government approval for our client to furnish it with a copy of the agreement,” reads part of the letter.

Asked by journalists on exactly whom they are targeting in this whole saga, Wadyajena said they want any representative of the organisation to clarify on the questions that members of the committee have and its nothing personal.

“These are not personal issues hence we don’t need a specific person but representative of GMAZ. The lawyers wrote about four letters and the recent one saying they don’t want me to chair the committee and they prefer appearing before the public accounts committee,” he said.

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

