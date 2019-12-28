Marry Chiwenga Faces 60 years in Jail, Says Prosecutor

Marry Chiwenga nee Mubaiwa, the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has been told crimes she faces could see her getting up to 60 years in jail if convicted, prosecutors have said.
In its response opposing the application for bail on Friday in Harare, the prosecution outlined the reasons why Mubaiwa should not be admitted to bail. It argues that the sentence for attempted murder was severe in the event of Mubaiwa’s conviction.
The offence of fraud also attracted a jail term not exceeding 35 years while money laundering attracted an imprisonment term of not more than 25 years.
“In the circumstances, the factors which are likely to induce the applicant to abscond must be considered cumulatively,” read the prosecution’s response filed at the High Court on December 24.
The prosecution also fears that Mubaiwa’s financial muscle will induce her to evade trial.
“Releasing the applicant on bail is therefore likely to jeopardise and erode public confidence in the justice system,” said the prosecution.
Mubaiwa was denied bail at the magistrates’ courts on the financial charges. She is now appealing for bail pending trial.
Magistrates cannot grant bail for crimes such as attempted murder and so accused persons must apply to the High Court.
Mubaiwa spent both Christmas and Boxing days in custody. She has described the attempted murder charge as “utterly useless” arguing she was ill and did not have the physical capacity to drag a “whole army general” from a hospital bed as alleged by the prosecution.
Mubaiwa is being accused of unlawfully removing a medical intravenous giving set and the central venous catheter that had been inserted on VP Chiwenga to sustain life.
